MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was taking packages from front porches.

Police said the unidentified woman took packages from homes on Hanover Street, Sawyer Drive, and Golden Sun Court. The woman was driving a silver car with a black front fender on the passenger side.

Murfreesboro Package Theft The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was taking packages from front porches.

Police said the woman did the following:

pretended to deliver a package

pretended to scan the item with her phone

left an empty box

Anyone with any information about the thefts or the woman can call police at 629-201-5507 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.