MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was taking packages from front porches.
Police said the unidentified woman took packages from homes on Hanover Street, Sawyer Drive, and Golden Sun Court. The woman was driving a silver car with a black front fender on the passenger side.
Police said the woman did the following:
- pretended to deliver a package
- pretended to scan the item with her phone
- left an empty box
Anyone with any information about the thefts or the woman can call police at 629-201-5507 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
