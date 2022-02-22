Michael Dudley

Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help locating missing 46-year-old Michael Dudley.

 Murfreesboro Police

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 46-year-old man.

A family member reported that Michael Dudley had not been heard from since Dec. 23. Police said Dudley was known to live at the Motel Murfreesboro on NW Broad Street.

Police said they had entered Dudley into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered person.

Anyone who knows about Dudley's whereabouts should call 629-201-5513 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.