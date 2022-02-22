MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 46-year-old man.
A family member reported that Michael Dudley had not been heard from since Dec. 23. Police said Dudley was known to live at the Motel Murfreesboro on NW Broad Street.
Police said they had entered Dudley into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered person.
Anyone who knows about Dudley's whereabouts should call 629-201-5513 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.