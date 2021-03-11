MURFREEESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for a man who threatened a Hardee's employee with a gun.
The incident occurred last November when an unidentified man asked to speak to a manager through the drive-thru window about a $10 refund. The man escalated and became hostile, pointing a gun at the fast-food employee.
The customer was driving a black Chevy Equinox and had fled the scene by the time officers arrived. Police say he has a beard and a nose ring.
The disgruntled customer could face charges for aggravated assault once he is identified and located.
