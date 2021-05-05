MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced the retirement of one K9 and the addition of a new furry friend in crime.
The bloodhound K9 partner G-Man was thanked today for his years of service and help in solving several community needs from missing people to patrolling on the force.
Wednesday G-Man was celebrated with a going-away party and treats. Now, G-Man gets free cookies and treats instead of having to work for them.
Officer Angela Alexander said "It's tough. He's been my guardian since day one. Our new girl has some big paws to fill, and I have high expectations."
MPD K9 G-Man is officially retired. G-Man has done a lot over the years including finding a 2-year-old missing child and most recently an elderly woman. Officer Angela Alexander now has a new partner, another bloodhound, named Kari. pic.twitter.com/5hK3YAEIrL— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 5, 2021
Officer Alexander added that the addition of her new bloodhound and K9 partner is a welcomed one. K9 Kari fills G-Man's role on the force and carries on the legacy he generated over his 8 years of service.
