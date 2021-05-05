  • Murfreesboro Police Department

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced the retirement of one K9 and the addition of a new furry friend in crime.

The bloodhound K9 partner G-Man was thanked today for his years of service and help in solving several community needs from missing people to patrolling on the force.

Wednesday G-Man was celebrated with a going-away party and treats. Now, G-Man gets free cookies and treats instead of having to work for them. 

Officer Angela Alexander said "It's tough. He's been my guardian since day one. Our new girl has some big paws to fill, and I have high expectations."

Officer Alexander added that the addition of her new bloodhound and K9 partner is a welcomed one. K9 Kari fills G-Man's role on the force and carries on the legacy he generated over his 8 years of service.

