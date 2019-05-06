MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police responded overnight to two separate reports of shootings that happened just minutes apart.
The first shooting occurred around 12:43 a.m. outside of Sam's Sports Grill on Old Fort Parkway. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a car. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.
The second shooting happened just 25 minutes later at 1:08 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting on the corner of Hancock and Minor Street. There, they found a man shot who was subsequently taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
There is currently no motive or suspect in either shooting, but investigators believe that the two are not related and the investigation is on-going.
