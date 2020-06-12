Police lights

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department has announced it is making patrol vehicle videos of the May 31 protest available, consistent with the Tennessee Public Open Records Act.

The move comes after several Open Records requests from the media and private citizens were filed regarding the vigil and protest held in Murfreesboro on Sunday, May 31. 

Helicopter video is also being provided, with permission from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.  

Anyone who wants to get the videos should visit the Murfreesboro Police Department's webpage here. 

