MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was found dead at his home on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Police Chief Michael Bowen and District Attorney General Jennings Jones asked to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.
The officer was found at a home in the 900 block of Robert Rose Drive.
Murfreesboro police said the preliminary investigation does not show signs of foul play.
The officer’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
