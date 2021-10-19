MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are looking for two men they say are responsible for multiple thefts from Tractor Supply over the last few months. Police say the thefts happened at the store on John R. Rice Blvd.
Police say the man without a mask in the picture has a large neck tattoo and a full right sleeve. Police believe he was using a child as a distraction to complete the thefts. Police say the pair stole a welder valued at over $1,500 and used a Toyota truck and a white Dodge Caliber to get away.
If you have any information, call Detective Val Henriquez at 629-201-5616 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
