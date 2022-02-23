MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police Department Chief Michael Bowen announced the new deputy chief on Wednesday.
Captain Steve Jarrell was named the new deputy chief Wednesday after he began his new position the previous week.
Officials said that Jarrell most recently served as captain of the Operations Division, including the Office of Professional Responsibility.
“I’m honored to work alongside a police chief and officers who take pride in serving our community,” Jarrell said in a statement. “My goal is to make sure officers are highly trained and have the necessary resources so we can provide the best service possible to the residents of Murfreesboro.”
Throughout his 27-year career since joining in 1994, Jarell has received many awards of commendations.
“Jarell is an experienced leader,” Chief Michael Bowen said in a statement. “I’m confident he will do well in this new role. I look forward to working with him in building on the vision of the department internally and in the community.”
