Protests in Murfreesboro Sunday led to a state of emergency declaration and curfew set in place for the night.
The protests began peacefully but took a turn. Murfreesboro Police deployed tear gas at the intersection of East Main and Middle Tennessee Boulevard, where police said protesters were blocking the area and almost getting hit by traffic.
One person was treated after taking in some of the tear gas and another fainted.
An armored police truck was also vandalized and a brick thrown through a window of Whiskey Dix on the square.
Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland issued a local ‘State of Emergency’ for the city and a curfew that began at 6:30 p.m.
Two were arrested after violating the curfew. There were no reports of any injuries to police.
