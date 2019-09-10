MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to track down the driver and passenger of a pickup truck that was used to steal a trailer earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows the truck in a parking lot on South Church Street between Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 when the trailer was stolen.
If you recognize the truck or the people in the video, call Murfreesboro Police.
