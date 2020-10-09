Jessica Leigh Anderson.jpeg

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police need help finding three people that could be a danger to themselves. 

On October 5th, 2020, Jessica Leigh Anderson was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Emergency Room for an evaluation when she left without being discharged. 

On September 30th, 2020, Shaun Allen spoke with his sister telling her that he was standing near Outback Steakhouse on Old Fort Pkwy. Allen was not seen again and no contact has been made via social media. 

On September 28, 2020, Joshua David Layne left Windcrest Apartments after arguing with his girlfriend. Layne is suicidal with underlying mental health issues. He's known to frequent a local homeless camp, but police have not been able to make contact. 

If you have any information regarding Jessica Leigh Anderson and Shaun Allen, please call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514

If you know where Joshua David Layne is, please call Detective Christopher Pate at 629-201-5616

