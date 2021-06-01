MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are searching for one or more suspects who shot a woman causing her vehicle to crash and burst into flames on Monday around 11 p.m.
Murfreesboro Police responded to a car in flames in a backyard around the 1600 block of Leaf Ave.
Police said the woman died despite the efforts of the responding officers to save the woman from the burning vehicle.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department arrived shortly after and put out the fire.
Police said that once the victim's body was recovered from the vehicle, they discovered that the woman had been shot multiple times and had burns all over her body.
Police are still working to identify the woman and the medical examiner's officer will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.
According to police, there were two passengers in the vehicle but fled the scene to escape the gunfire.
Murfreesboro Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.
