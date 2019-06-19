MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police is requesting the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect.
Police say the burglary happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. at USA Mart on Bradyville Pike. The suspect used a lug wrench to break the glass on the front door.
The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair, wearing a camouflage shirt and light-colored blue jeans. He stole a bucket of loose change and several packs of Marlboro cigarettes. He fled in a white older model Ford SUV.
At least two other men were seen in the vehicle, but a description on them could not be obtained.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or Detective Ed Gorham at (615) 893-2717.
