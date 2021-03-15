MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police need your help locating a woman that was last seen getting into a car at 4AM on March 14th.
Alanna Caurice Warrick, 24, was seen getting into a teal colored sedan with tinted windows in the early morning hours of March 14th with a man wearing dreads outside of the House of Hummus on Middle Tennessee Blvd.
Her family says that they haven't heard from Warrick since. She was wearing a black tank top, white pants with a black stripe and gold colored boots. Police say that her right arm is in a sling. Her family is concerned because she didn't take her purse or phone with her.
If you saw her or know where she is, please contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
