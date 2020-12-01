Kristy Nickens

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Kristy Michelle Nickens, 39, is missing out of Murfreesboro. 

She was reported missing on November 25th after her family wasn't able to reach her since November 22nd. Police say that Nickens might be a danger to herself. 

If you know where Nickens is, please call Detective Albert Miles at 629-201-5513.

