MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is looking for a missing man who it believes is in endangered.
According to police, 38-year-old Michael Brandon Bankston was reporting missing on June 7. After discovering Bankston was missing, police were able to make contact with him. However, upon making contact with Bankston, he began to make vague threats of harming himself.
He is 6-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has green eyes and has strawberry blonde hair.
Bankston's last known addresses were in Smyrna.
If you know his whereabouts of have any information, contact Detective James Abbott at 615-893-2717.
