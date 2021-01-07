MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Tonight, detectives are searching for five suspects who stole nine scooters from Lowes in Murfreesboro on December 6th.
"They went to the toy isle and started loading electric scooters into shopping carts," Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro Police Department's Public Information Officer, said. "They rushed out of the store, literally running."
The suspects, two males, three females, loaded up into two different vehicles, a white Nissan Altima, and a silver, four-door Sedan.
They are believed to be a part of a larger theft ring, having committed similar crimes in Nashville, Franklin, Kentucky, and Alabama.
"Once the case is assigned to a detective, they will begin their investigation. When they hit different roadblocks, that's when they typically will go to the public for assistance. That's why they are just now putting out the BOLO," Flowers said.
Murfreesboro Police Department says the suspects have a system of getting away with stolen items.
"In each of these cases they apparently use the same M.O. They usually prefer clothing stores. They will grab a handful of items or cart full of items and just rush out of the store," Flowers said. "They have seemed to have done that in most of the robberies that they have been involved in."
Anyone with info that could help solve this case is asked to call Detective Adam Boisseau at 629-201-5535 or email 0479@murfreesborotn.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.