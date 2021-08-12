MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint on Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to the Fifth Third Bank on 2927 South Rutherford Blvd. for a hold-up alarm around 10:46am.
According to police, a male entered the bank wearing a mask, sunglasses, neon work vest, fisherman-style hat, wig, and gloves. He displayed a handgun when he approached the counter and opened a trash bag demanding money from the teller.
The man then left and got away.
Police said the robber left the bank in a dark grey Volkswagen 4-door sedan with shiny wheels and tinted windows.
Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the man to call Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513
