MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are looking for two suspects Thursday who are suspected of a ‘Quick Change Scam’.
Officials said via Twitter that on Feb. 11th, two women purchased a t-shirt, and two candy bars with cash at three different cash registers at Walmart.
While the register was open, authorities said the women asked the cashiers for an unknown amount of $100 bills. While distracting and confusing the three different cashiers, they received the correct change and an additional money back.
Officials said in total, the women allegedly swindled the Walmart employees out of $4,738.92.
Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Detective Arrington at (629)201-5522.
