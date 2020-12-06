MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro need the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old man who has dementia.
A Silver Alert was issued for Johnnie Driver on Sunday. Police said Driver was last seen driving home from work. He is believed to be driving a white 2000 Ford Expedition with a North Carolina Tar Heels license plate on the front and tinted window.
Police said Driver was "spotted in Winchester where he knocked on a deputy's door asking for directions back to Murfreesboro."
Police said Driver "does not have a cell phone on him."
According to police, he was wearing a red, white, and blue baseball hat, an oatmeal color thermal, and blue jeans.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.
