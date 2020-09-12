MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Tedder Drive.
Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Tedder Drive Saturday night at around 7 p.m. Police say they found a man grazed by a bullet, but was in stable condition.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story; stay with News4 for updates.
