MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Murfreesboro on Labor Day.
Police say officers responded to the 4800 block of Laura Jeanne Boulevard around 11:54 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, a man was found dead in the parking lot. A car fleeing the scene was later involved in a four-car wreck.
A Rutherford County Medical Emergency Services ambulance was flagged down by occupants of a car on Florence Road near Manson Pike. One of the passengers was suffering from a gunshot wound. RCEMS personnel treated the man, who was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The driver and other passengers were apprehended.
Police issued a BOLO for a suspect vehicle which was eventually intercepted by a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The car wrecked and caused a crash involving three other cars at the corner of Medical Center Parkway and Thompson Lane.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry LE, and a passenger were apprehended.
The homicide and shooting are under investigation.
