MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Woodbury man dead Thursday night.
Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of N. Rutherford Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Stephen Lopez, Jr. dead.
Officers took 27-year-old James Evans III into custody. He will be served a warrant for second-degree murder.
Evans and Lopez were acquaintances.
The investigation is on-going.
