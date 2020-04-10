Murfreesboro Shooting April 9, 2020
Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are investigating a fatal shooting that left a Woodbury man dead Thursday night. 

Police say officers were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of N. Rutherford Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Stephen Lopez, Jr. dead. 

Officers took 27-year-old James Evans III into custody. He will be served a warrant for second-degree murder. 

Evans and Lopez were acquaintances. 

The investigation is on-going. 

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

