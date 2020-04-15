MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are looking for a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened on NW Broad Street in front of the Dodge Store at around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A pedestrian was hit and died from their injuries.
A fatal hit and run crash occurred on NW Broad Street in front of the Dodge Store approx 2:00 pm today A pedestrian was struck causing fatal injuries. The vehicle did not stop. If you recognize the vehicle call 615-893-1311 for Fatal Accident Crash Team Investigator Whitehead pic.twitter.com/UaSXdRlbxm— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) April 15, 2020
The vehicle did not stop and anyone who recognizes it should call 615-983-1311.
The vehicle appears to be a white pickup truck and it appears to be pulling a black trailer.
