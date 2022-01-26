MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.
Police began investigating just after 6 PM Wednesday when they say a truck struck a pedestrian on South Church Street. The pedestrian was in the roadway, according to police.
Police say after the initial hit, the pedestrian was then run over by two more vehicles. Murfreesboro's Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating.
