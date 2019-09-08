Murfreesboro Shooting 9-8-19
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Halls Hill Pike around 1:11 a.m. to help Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies on a shots fired call and to help disperse a large crowd.

The victim was found near the corner of Halls Hill Pike and Journey Drive within city limits. Therefore, Murfreesboro Police took over the crime scene. 

Police say Rutherford County EMS took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. Several possible witnesses have been interviewed, but no suspect information is available at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Abbott at 629-201-5523 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. 

