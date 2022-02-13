Murfreesboro Police investigate triple shooting

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Police are investigating the shooting of three people in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the shooting took place after a fight on Nancy Seward Drive just after 1 p.m. Police said all the people involved in the shooting “are known to each other.” The conditions of the shooting victims are unknown, police said.
Police added that they were not looking for any suspect. However, the incident remains under investigation.
This is the scene in Murfreesboro today on Nancy Seward Drive pic.twitter.com/lLxKu1sQdm— Carley Gordon (@WSMVCarley) February 13, 2022
