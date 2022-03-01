Police lights
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro detectives work to identify two individuals after a trailer was stolen from a parking lot.

Officials said in a tweet that the enclosed trailer was taken from the back parking lot of the Murfreesboro City Schools building on S. Church Street on Feb. 18th.

According to footage obtained by police, an older model pickup was seen backing up to the trailer, and two individuals got out then hitched the trailer to the truck after cutting the lock off.

Police said the trailer is worth $3,500.

Police ask if you recognize this truck or know who owns it to contact Detective Doug Arrington at (629)201-5522.

