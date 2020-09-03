Murfreesboro Police in standoff with man at motel

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are standing off with a man holed up at a Murfreesboro motel.
Murfreesboro Police say the man is threatening suicide and tried to provoke officers.
Police have a Special Operations Unit at the Knights Inn on South Church Street hoping to convince the man to come out of his motel room.
Police say motel guests have been asked to shelter in place.
News4 is working to gather more information in this developing story.
