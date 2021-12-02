MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department has confirmed the identity of the man who was found dead at the Rutherford County parking garage on Thursday afternoon.

Police said 66-year-old David Rowan was found dead in the parking garage. The preliminary police investigation shows Rowan died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers located Rowan was in his car on the second floor of the garage. Police said he was dead from a single gunshot wound, and they do not suspect foul play.

Rowan was a Milton Florida pastor accused of sexually assaulting two teens in Rutherford County. Police said Rowan was a guest speaker at a church in the area when he assaulted a 14-year-old and 15-year-old victims looking up to him for spiritual guidance.

Police also confirmed that Rowan was on trial this week for those charges. However, there was no verdict at his death.

Police told News 4 that Rowan's death remains an "ongoing investigation" by the Criminal Investigations Division and could not comment further on the incident.