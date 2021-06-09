Murfreesboro Police generic

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department will hold a free, weekly self-defense class for women starting in September. 

The free class will be held on Thursdays from September 9 to 30 and will teach participants realistic self-defense tactics in the case of an attack. 

The class will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to girls and women age 14 and up. 

For more information contact Sergeant Amy Denton at 629-201-5580 or adenton@murfreesborotn.gov.  

 
 

