MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department will hold a free, weekly self-defense class for women starting in September.
DEFENDING YOURSELF FROM AN ATTACKERMPD RAD Women Rape Aggression Defense Training Basic Physical Defense Class. The class will take place Thursdays in September, beginning the 9th and ending the 30th from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. It is open to girls/women ages 14 and up & FREE. pic.twitter.com/fvNmihU2On— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 9, 2021
The free class will be held on Thursdays from September 9 to 30 and will teach participants realistic self-defense tactics in the case of an attack.
The class will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is open to girls and women age 14 and up.
For more information contact Sergeant Amy Denton at 629-201-5580 or adenton@murfreesborotn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.