MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department have located a missing 6-year-old boy.
Police said Osman Aguilar was located safely after being last seen 1100 block of Minerva Drive at 5:15 p.m.
BOLO CANCELED!! MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN SAFELY LOCATED. THANKS EVERYONE FOR SHARING. pic.twitter.com/4YezgtOimS— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 13, 2020
