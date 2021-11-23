Murfreesboro Police say Hayes has been located and is safe with family.
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are looking for a man who was seeking mental help, but left the hospital before being seen.
Police say 24-year-old Deangelo Hayes walked into Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford on November 22nd seeking help for mental health reasons. Authorities say Hayes left the Emergency Room before he could be seen.
Police say he left the hospital in a blue SUV. If you know where Hayes is, please contact Det. Albert Miles, III at 629 201 5513 or email tips to 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.
