MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department announced the launch of a new interactive webpage on Tuesday.
The new design offers tools that make it easier for Murfreesboro residents to find police-related resources online.
Murfreesboro police announces new interactive webpage https://t.co/As3tlxRjcx— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) March 16, 2021
Resources on the site include crime maps, forms for public records, report filing and more.
The department says it will increase its transparency and community engagement and enhance communication between residents, the media and the department.
To access the new Murfreesboro PD website click here.
