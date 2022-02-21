Murfreesboro officer accident
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two Murfreesboro police officers were involved in an accident Monday night, according to the department. 

The two officers were in their police SUV when it got T-boned by another driver on Joe B. Jackson near Elam Farm Road. The accident happened just before 8 PM. 

Everyone was evaluated by medics, and no one required further medical attention. 

