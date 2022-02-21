MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two Murfreesboro police officers were involved in an accident Monday night, according to the department.
The two officers were in their police SUV when it got T-boned by another driver on Joe B. Jackson near Elam Farm Road. The accident happened just before 8 PM.
Everyone was evaluated by medics, and no one required further medical attention.
Two MPD officers were checked out by medics and are okay after being T-boned by another driver on Joe B. Jackson at Elam Farm Road shortly before 8 p.m. Mon., Feb. 21. The other driver was also checked by medics. No one was transported. No further details. THP is investigating. pic.twitter.com/IfU0qJnGuK— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) February 22, 2022
