MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man after he was found safe.
A Silver Alert was issued for Johnnie Driver on Sunday. Police said Driver was last seen driving home from work.
Police said Driver was "spotted in Winchester where he knocked on a deputy's door asking for directions back to Murfreesboro."
