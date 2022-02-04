MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Crimes Against Property detectives arrested a man Thursday.
Officials arrested Brett Smith, 26, of Murfreesboro for multiple vehicle thefts and break-ins over two days.
According to authorities, Smith was asleep in a stolen Ford F-250 pickup on West Main Street Thursday evening. Officials arrested him and charged him with theft over $60,000, theft over $10,000, five counts of burglary to auto, vandalism over $1,000, and theft of two license plates.
Officials said in their report that Smith is accused of stealing the F-250 from United Rental, located at 1425 S. Church Street, and burglarizing five other vehicles on Tuesday. Detectives added that Smith also took the keys to 25 additional trucks and construction equipment.
Detectives reported that Smith is responsible for stealing a Ford F-150 from Hackett Brothers, located at 1740 NW Broad Wednesday, and then breaking into 13 other vehicles stealing tools and other items later recovered at a local pawn shop.
Smith is held being on a $38,500 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for March 23 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.
Detectives are still investigating, and additional charges are possible.
