MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are looking for a missing 25-year-old.
Police are looking for Patrick Bess. According to police, he has not spoken with his family since Sep. 18, 2021.
Bess’ family filed a missing person's report on Tuesday. Police believe that he is homeless.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629 201 5537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.