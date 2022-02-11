MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police has added a mental health co-responder to the department.
In an announcement on Friday, the MPD is partnering with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System (VBHCS) to bring aboard Heather Noulis to assist the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).
Noulis is a full-time employee with VBHCS but will respond to calls with MPD’s crisis team. She has been with the department since February 9, according to the announcement.
“Bridging the gap between law enforcement and mental health with on-scene resources is our goal,” said Noulis. “Reducing the stigma surrounding mental health in our community is key.”
More than 60 officers and dispatchers have completed a 40-hour crisis intervention course and all other officers will undergo specialized mental health training.
"This is an example of a cooperative effort between law enforcement and mental health professionals in addressing an issue that affects the lives of many," said Chief Michael Bowen. "Noulis' education and background as a mental health professional can assist our officers in dealing with individuals experiencing a crisis event and getting them the help they need."
