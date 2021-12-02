Murfreesboro Police: 1 dead at Rutherford County parking garage

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a death at the Rutherford County parking garage on Thursday afternoon.
Police told News 4 that this death is part of "an active and ongoing investigation, in its early stages." Police did not comment further on the incident.
