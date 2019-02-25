MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, crews with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a call fro a commercial fire on Vaughn Street.
Officials say crews arrived to a playground fully engulfed in flames. The playground was on the property of the Parkside Housing Complex.
The flames were reaching almost 20 feet in the air, according to Battalion Chief James Bigelow. The buildings on each side of the playground were at risk of catching on fire.
The fire was extinguished and no other property was damaged. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
