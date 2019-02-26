MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue officials are asking for your help with information about a playground fire that happened late Monday afternoon at the Parkside Hosuing Complex on Vaughn Street.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to a call for a commercial fire. Officials say crews arrived to a playground fully engulfed in flames.
“We definitely have reason to believe this fire was intentionally set,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Michael Bartlett. “One of the indicators was the speed at which the fire progressed,” he added.
The flames were reaching almost 20 feet in the air, according to Battalion Chief James Bigelow. The buildings on each side of the playground were at risk of catching on fire.
The fire was extinguished and no other property was damaged. The playground was a complete loss.
Officials Ask for Public's Assistance with Playground Fire Investigation
Bartlett says the fire is under investigation and footage from on-site cameras will be reviewed in the days ahead, but there are currently no leads.
If you have any information regarding the fire, please contact MFRD’s Fire Marshals’ Office at (615) 849-2605 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867) Monday through Friday 8:00 am-4:30 pm. Callers will remain anonymous and cash rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to the arrest of persons of interest.
You may also contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017 for a cash reward of up to $5,000.
