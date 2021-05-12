Murfreesboro PD: Suspect sought after $55k worth of items stolen
Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A search for a suspect is underway after police say a man made off with about $55,000 worth of merchandise from a Murfreesboro store.

Murfreesboro Police tweeted this video of the suspect, who can be seen dropping sunglasses into a bag before leaving the store. 

Murfreesboro PD: Suspect sought after $55k worth of items stolen

Police hope the video, which shows a high-definition close-up of the suspect's face, will help them make an arrest.

If you're able to identify the person seen in the video, police are encouraging you to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.