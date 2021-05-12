Murfreesboro PD: Suspect sought after $55k worth of items stolen

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A search for a suspect is underway after police say a man made off with about $55,000 worth of merchandise from a Murfreesboro store.
BOLO:— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 11, 2021
Detectives need assistance in identifying the individual who stole about $55,000 worth of high-end sunglasses and other items on May 8, 9, 10. Anyone recognizing this subject, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536. pic.twitter.com/9SGkNNojow
Murfreesboro Police tweeted this video of the suspect, who can be seen dropping sunglasses into a bag before leaving the store.
Police hope the video, which shows a high-definition close-up of the suspect's face, will help them make an arrest.
If you're able to identify the person seen in the video, police are encouraging you to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.
