MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection to two Family Dollar robberies.
According to Murfreesboro Police, 26-year-old LaJonte Kizer has warrants for his arrest in Rutherford County and is also wanted out of the Memphis area.
NEW VIDEO: Detectives need your help in identifying this suspect who robbed the Family Dollar on Memorial Blvd. on 5/15/19. He punched the clerk when she opened the cash registered, grabbed the money and fled the scene. Call Det. Jacob Fountain at 615-893-2717. pic.twitter.com/vp4UebnlCi— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 20, 2019
If you have any information about Kizer's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-201-5525 or 615-396-7676.
