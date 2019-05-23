LaJonte Kizer

 Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection to two Family Dollar robberies.

According to Murfreesboro Police, 26-year-old LaJonte Kizer has warrants for his arrest in Rutherford County and is also wanted out of the Memphis area.

If you have any information about Kizer's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-201-5525 or 615-396-7676.

