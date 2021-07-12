Murfreesboro PD: Pedestrian hit by truck

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was hit by a truck in Murfreesboro on Monday evening.
Drivers heading southbound on NW Broad are being re-routed onto Brinkley Drive after the crash. Drivers are being advised to avoid and click here for alternate routes.
There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian and the truck driver.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Stay with News 4 for updates on air and online.
