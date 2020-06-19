Murfreesboro PD: Man found shot multiple times inside car

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A death investigation is underway in Rutherford County Friday morning.
Murfreesboro Police say they found a man's body inside a car at The Cove at Center Point 5 on Old Lascassas Road around 5:30 a.m.
The unidentified man was shot multiple times, according to officials.
No other information was released at this time.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
