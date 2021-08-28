MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the people responsible for stealing five cars from the showroom from a Murfreesboro dealership early Friday morning.
Three Dodge Challengers and two Dodge Charges were stolen from the Beamon Dodge Dealership around 5 a.m., police said. Investigators said that the stolen vehicles and damage was done to the wires to the alarm system totaled more than $350,000.
While there is no surveillance video, police said the suspects "drove through the gate entrance" with a new Chrysler van.
"One of the vehicles was equipped with an after-market LoJac vehicle recovery system. It was tracked to an area of downtown Nashville, but police were not able to find it," police said in a release on Saturday.
Police said the suspects also stole five dealership tags and 11 other tags belonging to customers.
Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division Property Crime Unit has not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to call 629-201-5507 or email tips crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
