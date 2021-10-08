MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Thursday night.
The homicide was reported around 10 pm around 1345 Wenton Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevrolet truck.
An 18-year-old man was inside. Police said O’Brien Deshaun Henley, Jr. had been shot several times. Henley was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford for medical treatment, but police said he died soon after arriving there.
Detectives are working to figure out what led up to this deadly shooting. Anyone with information that can help solve this case, you can call 629-201-5615. You can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on the P3 app or by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).
